James racked up 25 points (12-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 112-105 victory over the Thunder.

James returned to action Monday after missing the previous game to due an ongoing ankle injury. He delivered the counting stats for managers, much like he has done all season. The fact the Lakers need him to log heavy minutes whenever he is playing is a worrying sign that could come back to bite them later in the season. For now, fantasy managers simply have to hope he can navigate his injury concerns and remain relatively healthy moving forward.