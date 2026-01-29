James recorded 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

James returned to Cleveland to face the team that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and played what could very well be his final NBA game in the city. The 41-year-old couldn't get into a rhythm in this one and scored fewer than 17 points for the first time since Dec. 4, when he scored eight in a win over Toronto. The superstar still dished out five assists in his limited run against the Cavaliers, and he has recorded at least five dimes in 12 of his 14 appearances this month.