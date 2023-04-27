James posted 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-99 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

James struggled shooting from the field Wednesday while shooting a 2023 playoff low mark from the field despite tallying a double-double performance. James failed to score more than 15 points for the first time this postseason, but has still recorded a double-double in four of his five outings.