Lakers' LeBron James: Struggles, still gets triple-double
James had another triple-double Sunday night against Toronto, finishing with 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-6 FT), 15 assists and 13 rebounds.
It was a rough night from the field for James, who took a more passive approach on the offensive end, but he still notched his fourth triple-double in five contests. The four-time MVP leads the league in assists per game (11.0) through nine contests.
