James had 28 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 102-96 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

James is yet to record a triple-double in the current 2020 NBA Finals, but he has been two assists shy of reaching that feat in each of his last two games. James has also scored at least 25 points in each of his last eight postseason appearances as well, and the star forward continues to be the engine that keeps the Lakers going on both ends of the court. That alone makes him an excellent alternative for DFS formats even if he has an off night from the floor from time to time.