James totaled 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and one block in 25 minutes during Saturday's 130-117 loss to the Magic.

James played just 25 minutes Saturday in what can only be described as a disappointing team effort. James has been spectacular for the Lakers this season and nights like this happen to even the greatest of players. The Lakers will travel to Miami on Sunday to face the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Look for James to right the ship as the Lakers push for their ninth win of the season.