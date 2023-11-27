James (calf) is active for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James was dealing with a left calf contusion, but it will not keep him out of the lineup Monday. James is averaging 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists and 34.0 minutes across his last four games.
