Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said James (foot) will play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As has been a regular trend this season, James appeared on the Lakers' injury report but was cleared shortly before tip off. Though the Lakers have gotten off to a poor start to the season, James has been his usual productive self with averages of 24.0 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. However, he enters Sunday's contest sitting on a career-worst 43.1 percent shooting mark from the field.