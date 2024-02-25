James (ankle) will play Sunday versus Phoenix, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James and Anthony Davis (Achilles/hip) have both been cleared for action Sunday after being labeled as game-time decisions leading up to the contest. Though he's sat out in two of the Lakers' last eight games while managing left ankle tendinopathy, James has otherwise been productive when available, averaging 25.2 points, 8.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 36.3 minutes per contest over his six appearances during that stretch.