James (calf) will play in Wednesday's matchup against the Mavericks, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James was initially tabbed as questionable due to a lingering left calf contusion, but he'll give it a go against Dallas. Over his last four outings, James is averaging 29.3 points, 9.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals across 33.4 minutes.