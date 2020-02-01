Lakers' LeBron James: Supplies 22 after heartfelt tribute

James posted 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Friday's 127-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Donned with Kobe Bryant's low-tops and signature wristbands, James was visibly shaken with grief during the emotionally-charged memorium before Friday's game, and James concluded the tribute with an emotional four-minute speech. James shined at times during the contest, but the emotion of the evening proved to be a liability for him on the court. In typical fashion, he attempted to will his team back into contention in the fourth quarter, but the Trail Blazers retained the lead thanks to a red-hot Damian Lillard. The Lakers will dedicate the season to Kobe's memory, and James will do all he can do channel the Mamba mentality and will the Lakers to a championship.