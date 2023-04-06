James ended Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers with 33 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes.

James looked out of sorts in the first half of Wednesday's big crosstown contest, putting up just three points. He bounced back after halftime, tallying 30 points to finish with a game-high 33. The future Hall of Famer was particularly efficient from deep, going 4-fo-6 from three-point range. James appears to be well past the foot injury that cost him 13 games from Feb. 28 to March 24, as he's scored 70 points on 57.4 percent shooting from the field over his past two contests.