James ended with 32 points (13-24 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 victory over Sacramento.

James lifted Los Angeles on both ends of the floor in Saturday's winning effort, leading all players in the contest in scoring and steals while pacing the Lakers in assists in an all-around showcase. James set a new season high in steals, recording his second game with at least three swipes. He has surpassed the 30-point mark in six contests this season, including two of his last four appearances.