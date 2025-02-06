James is probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to left foot injury management, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
James is likely to play Thursday due to a lingering foot injury. Considering Luka Doncic (calf) won't play, expect James to have a monster usage rate. Since the start of January, James is averaging 25.2 points, 9.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 33.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Paces team with 26 points•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Good to go against Clippers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up 33 points in triple-double•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play against New York•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Probable for Saturday•