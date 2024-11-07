James supplied 39 points (15-24 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

James embraced a more prominent role on offense with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined and both D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves struggling. This resulted in the star forward notching a season-high mark in the scoring column. James has scored at least 25 points in three of his last four appearances and seems to have left a minor "slump" behind -- he's averaging 28.7 points, 9.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game since the start of November while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 57.1 percent from beyond the arc.