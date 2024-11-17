James delivered 21 points (8-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 win over the Pelicans.

James was unable to extend his streak of consecutive triple-doubles to five games and was having a relatively down game in this one, at least for his recent standards. However, he took over in the fourth quarter when the Lakers needed him the most and scored 11 of his 21 point-haul in the final 12 minutes. James' triple-double streak might have ended in this low-scoring win, but he remains an above-average source of fantasy production even when he's only a few weeks away from turning 40 years old.