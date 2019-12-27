Lakers' LeBron James: Takes part in non-contact drills
James (ribs/groin) participated in non-contact portions of Friday's practice, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
James remains questionable for Saturday's matchup due to a groin and rib injury. While it's not a great sign that he was held out of contact drills, the team could still give him the green light if he fares well in morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
