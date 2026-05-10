James recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-108 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

James and the Lakers' offense struggled during Saturday's loss, with the future Hall of Famer going 5-for-16 from the field through the first three quarters. He still put together a balanced statline and finished second on the Lakers in points, assists and rebounds. The Lakers find themselves down 3-0 in the series, and a loss Monday in Game 4 would eliminate them from postseason contention. It's fair to wonder if a loss Monday would be the last time James dons a Lakers jersey, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.