James, who is dealing with nerve irritation in his glute, is targeting a return on Opening Night, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Lakers coach J.J. Redick hasn't ruled James out from making an appearance in the preseason, but his goal is to have him ready for Opening Night. "It's probably a little bit longer of a ramp-up leading into Opening Night for him," Redick said of James. "Obviously in Year 23, it's uncharted territory here." Redick added that James "probably did too much" in training camp last fall to show "buy-in" and ready himself and the team during Redick's maiden voyage as a head coach, so the team aims to take a slower process this time around.