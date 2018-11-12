James mustered 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, James played an integral role in the victory, but not before falling short in a key moment. The future Hall of Famer missed a pair of late free throws, but he was able to execute a dunk off a subsequent Kyle Kuzma miss after the Lakers had been able to retain possession following his second misfire. That basket with 15 seconds remaining gave the Lakers a lead they'd hold when Tyson Chandler blocked Trae Young's subsequent layup attempt. James' scoring total was a team high, a figure he generated with his third game in the last four with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The 33-year-old also continues to display unprecedented aggressiveness from behind the ar, as he put up nine long-distance shots for the second time in the last three games and is now averaging a career-high 5.8 three-point attempts per contest.