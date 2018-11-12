Lakers' LeBron James: Team-high scoring total in win
James mustered 26 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 107-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.
Unsurprisingly, James played an integral role in the victory, but not before falling short in a key moment. The future Hall of Famer missed a pair of late free throws, but he was able to execute a dunk off a subsequent Kyle Kuzma miss after the Lakers had been able to retain possession following his second misfire. That basket with 15 seconds remaining gave the Lakers a lead they'd hold when Tyson Chandler blocked Trae Young's subsequent layup attempt. James' scoring total was a team high, a figure he generated with his third game in the last four with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The 33-year-old also continues to display unprecedented aggressiveness from behind the ar, as he put up nine long-distance shots for the second time in the last three games and is now averaging a career-high 5.8 three-point attempts per contest.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Puts up 25 points Saturday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Near triple-double in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Sees minutes downturn in blowout loss•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Drops 28 in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Scores 29 points in narrow victory•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Double-doubles in loss Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country