Lakers' LeBron James: Teases triple-double against Clips

James scored 28 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-103 win over the Clippers.

King James once again rose to the challenge of a tough matchup, posting big numbers against Kawhi Leonard and the Lakers' cross-town rivals one game after he hung 37 points on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. LeBron has been locked in since mid-February, averaging 29.0 points, 9.9 assists, 8.1 boards and 2.4 threes over his last 10 games.