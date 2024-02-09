James posted 25 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Nuggets.

The 39-year-old continues to put up numbers that most players a decade younger would be envious of. James has scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games, averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 boards, 7.7 assists, 2.0 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. The Lakers are doing their best to watch his workload and try to keep him fresh for a playoff push, but after standing pat at the trade deadline, it will be that much tougher for the team to find opportunities to rest James.