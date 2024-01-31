James finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-9 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 138-122 loss to the Hawks.

The future Hall of Famer scored at least 20 points for the eighth straight games, averaging 25.8 points, 8.8 boards, 8.3 assists and 2.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 43.9 percent from beyond the arc. Antonio Davis (Achilles/hip) didn't play Tuesday and could miss additional time, putting additional pressure on the 39-year-old James to continue handling a massive workload and stay productive.