James amassed 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-98 Game 1 victory over Miami.

James was locked in from the opening tip, guiding the Lakers to a comfortable victory Wednesday. Anthony Davis has shouldered the bulk of the scoring in recent times, affording James the opportunity to run the team. The fact that 25 points is viewed as a 'serviceable' scoring night for James, speaks volumes about what we have come to expect from the three-time NBA Champion. Look for him to continue his dominance when the two teams meet again in Game 2 on Friday.