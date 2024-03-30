James posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 109-90 loss to Indiana.

The future Hall of Famer came with a couple dimes of his fifth triple-double of the season, instead settling for his 24th double-double. James has missed two games in March as he plays through an ankle issue, but the 39-year-old remains productive when he's on the court and has averaged 24.8 points, 9.4 assists, 8.5 boards, 1.5 threes and 0.9 steals through 11 contests on the month.