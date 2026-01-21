James supplied 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 victory over the Nuggets.

While Luka Doncic did record a triple-double in the win, James fell a little short of collecting his first of the season. It's been that kind of week for the future Hall of Famer, as James also fell short of being named a starter for the All-Star Game, the first time that's happened since he was a rookie. The 41-year-old forward is still having a very productive January, averaging 25.8 points, 7.7 boards, 7.6 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals over 10 games.