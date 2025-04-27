James ended Sunday's 116-113 loss to Minnesota in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 27 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 15-18 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals across 46 minutes.

The future Hall of Famer nearly produced his 29th career playoff triple-double, and his first since the 2019-20 postseason. James had to settle for his third straight double-double, and he's averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 boards, 5.5 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.3 blocks and 2.0 steals through the first four games of the series. James is now third on the NBA's all-time list in playoff double-doubles with 144, behind only Tim Duncan (164) and Magic Johnson (157).