James amassed 21 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The future Hall of Famer came within a handful of dimes of recording his 29th career playoff triple-double, instead settling for his 142nd double-double. James has let Luka Doncic take the lead so far this postseason for the Lakers, but he's still delivered strong numbers, averaging 20.0 points, 8.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.0 threes through two games.