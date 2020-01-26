Lakers' LeBron James: Third on all-time scoring list

James collected 29 points (9-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 loss to the 76ers.

James surpassed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list, moving into third behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. James did commit eight turnovers, but he earned no shortage of trips to the charity stripe, which is one area he has been relatively lacking in for the most part here in 2019-20. With a couple days to rest and recover prior to Tuesday's matchup versus the Clippers, James will likely look to make a statement against Kawhi Leonard and company.