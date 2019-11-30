Lakers' LeBron James: Third straight double-double

James had 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-103 win over the Wizards.

The fact that James picked up a double-double while playing nearly one half speaks volumes of how productive he was. The star forward leads the league in assists with 11.0 per game, and continues to be a top fantasy asset given how good he makes his teammates while scoring at a great volume on a nightly basis.