Lakers' LeBron James: Third straight double-double
James had 23 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Friday's 125-103 win over the Wizards.
The fact that James picked up a double-double while playing nearly one half speaks volumes of how productive he was. The star forward leads the league in assists with 11.0 per game, and continues to be a top fantasy asset given how good he makes his teammates while scoring at a great volume on a nightly basis.
