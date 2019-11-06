Lakers' LeBron James: Third straight triple-double

James had 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of a 118-112 win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

James turned in his third consecutive triple-double while finishing with a game-high in points. The 34-year-old's second season in Los Angeles is off to a great start, and the former MVP is dominating like he did when he was younger. The only area he's been under performing is his shooting from outside the arc, but if he continues to fill up the box score there's no cause for concern. Los Angeles will next take the court against Miami on Friday.