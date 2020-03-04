Lakers' LeBron James: Three boards away from triple-double
James notched 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Sixers.
James has dished out double-digit dimes in each of his last three games following his absence on Feb. 27 at Golden State, and he is averaging almost a triple-double in that stretch. James remains an elite fantasy asset, but his value has taken a step forward this season since he's also pacing the league in assists with 10.7 per game.
