James had 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pistons.

James was listed in the injury report due to an ankle injury, but the star forward was as active and as decisive as he's been all season long -- he ended as the Lakers' joint-highest scorer while also pacing the team in assists. James was just three rebounds shy of posting his second triple-double of the season, and he should have a heavy role Saturday at Boston -- especially if Anthony Davis (quad) ends up missing that game as well.