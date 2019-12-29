Lakers' LeBron James: Ties season-high mark in assists

James had 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3PT, 6-8 FT), 16 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 128-120 win at Portland.

This was James' 22nd game where he dished out 10 or more assists this season, and he comfortably leads the league in dimes with 10.8 per game so far. James hasn't slowed down compared to recent seasons and he continues to be a premium scorer, rebounder and playmaker, making him one of the best fantasy assets so far this season even if his shooting percentages tend to vary on a nightly basis.