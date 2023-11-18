James posted 35 points (13-22 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 107-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

James helped the Lakers improve their In-Season Tournament record to 3-0 with an efficient shooting performance that included five triples on nine attempts. The future Hall of Famer has been nursing a calf injury, but that didn't seem to slow him down Friday, as he logged 35 minutes and tied his season-high mark with 35 points while leading the team with nine dimes. James continues to set a standard for long-term excellence perhaps never before seen in the league -- in his 21st NBA season, he's averaging 25.5 points, 8.3 boards, 6.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.6 steals while shooting an outstanding 57.2 percent from the field, including 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.