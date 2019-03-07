Lakers' LeBron James: To face minutes restriction
James will face a minutes restriction and will likely be held out of back-to-back sets going forward, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Things seemed to be trending in this direction as the Lakers continue to struggle since the All-Star break and are now virtually out of the postseason race. James, who missed significant time this season for the first time in his career, has averaged nearly 38 minutes per game since returning, and the Lakers will now keep him in the 28-to-32-minute range on most nights, per Haynes. The Lakers are also expected to hold James out of one-half of back-to-backs in an effort to preserve his health down the stretch as they turn their attention toward adding talent in what will be a massively pivotal summer for the franchise.
