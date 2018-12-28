Lakers' LeBron James: To miss second straight game
James (groin) has officially been officially ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
This doesn't come as a huge surprise given James' original diagnosis, and the Lakers will likely remain cautious with their superstar moving forward. His next chance to return will come Sunday against the Kings.
