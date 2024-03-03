James registered 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Nuggets.

James led all Lakers players in scoring with a team-leading trio of threes despite entering the game with a questionable tag due to a lingering ankle issue. James, who ended one assist shy of a double-double, led all players in shots made and continues to lead Los Angeles even while not being 100 percent. James has scored 24 or more points in 10 straight appearances, nothing at least 25 points, eight assists and four rebounds in five contests in a row.