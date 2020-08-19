James produced 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT, 17 rebounds, 16 assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 100-93 loss to the Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

James' heroics weren't enough to save the Lakers, and his first playoff appearance for LA ended in a disappointing loss. If the Lakers' recent string of games is any indication, James is likely to start carrying the team on his shoulders to will playoff victories, which he did countless times with the Heat and the Cavaliers in the playoffs. The team's offense is out of sorts and also appeared unable to neutralize Portland's deadly backcourt. James will try to replicate his stuffed stat line on Saturday in Game 2.