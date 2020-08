James finished with 36 points (14-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), in 34 minutes of a 131-122 win against Portland on Saturday.

James recorded his second triple-double of the playoffs as Los Angeles finished off Portland in game five. James has been a consistent force this season for the Lakers, and has carried that level of play into the post-season. He'll now have some time off while he waits to learn his second round opponent.