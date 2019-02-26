Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Monday's loss

James supplied 24 points (8-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

James had a horrendous night from the field but salvaged his stat line by producing his sixth triple-double of the season. It doesn't seem like much considering he tallied 18 triple-doubles in 2017-18 and 13 in 2016-17, but James had posted at least six triple-doubles twice (2007-08 and 2008-09) prior to 2016-17.