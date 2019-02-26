Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Monday's loss
James supplied 24 points (8-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in 40 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.
James had a horrendous night from the field but salvaged his stat line by producing his sixth triple-double of the season. It doesn't seem like much considering he tallied 18 triple-doubles in 2017-18 and 13 in 2016-17, but James had posted at least six triple-doubles twice (2007-08 and 2008-09) prior to 2016-17.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.