Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Orlando

James scored a game-high 25 points (11-24 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 96-87 win over the Magic.

King James didn't get a whole lot of help on offense in the low-scoring affair, as only two other Lakers scored in double digits, but he didn't really need it. The perennial MVP candidate has reinvented himself as a point guard at age 34, averaging more than 10 assists a game for the first time without losing any of his scoring touch, and Wednesday's triple-double was his sixth of the season and the 87th of his illustrious career.