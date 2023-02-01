James supplied 28 points (11-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime victory over New York.

It was another big night for the future Hall of Famer in his return from a one-game absence to nurse a minor ankle injury. James recorded his first triple-double of the season while moving past Steve Nash into fourth place on the NBA's career assists leaderboard, and he also sits just 89 points behind all-time leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a record he figures to claim before the All-Star break given his current pace. James hasn't scored below 20 points in a game since early November, and he averaged 33.0 points through 12 games in January while adding 9.3 boards, 8.4 assists and 2.6 threes.