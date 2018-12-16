Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-double in Saturday's win

James produced 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.

James recorded his second triple-double of the season while playing 30 minutes or less for the fifth time through 29 appearances. James is averaging a career low minutes average and is guilty of coasting on the defensive end more than occasionally, but he is sinking a career-high 2.2 three-pointers game and is clearly still one of the top options across all formats.