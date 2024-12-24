James accumulated 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-114 loss to the Pistons.

James recorded his eighth triple-double of the season in this loss, and that's a remarkable achievement -- especially considering the veteran forward is only days away from turning 40 years old. It was also his 13th game with 10 or more assists and his ninth contest with double-digit rebounds. James missed two games due to left foot soreness earlier this month, but he's been impressive since returning to action with 24.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game since returning to the hardwood four games ago.