Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in big win
James offered 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.
James was in vintage form while leading the short-handed Lakers to a second straight win, and he accomplished his first triple-double of the season against one of the stingiest defenses in the league. The King has now gone for at least a double-double in three straight contests, helping lead to averages of 25.8 points (on 47.9 percent shooting), 9.2 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 36.4 minutes over his first five contests in his new digs.
