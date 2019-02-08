Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in Boston

James registered 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 12 assists, 12 rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.

The Lakers weren't able to swing a deal for the Pelicans' Anthony Davis prior to Thursday's trade deadline, so it'll be up to James to carry the load as the 28-27 squad looks to secure its spot in the postseason. At least for one game, James proved up to the task, with quality supporting performances from Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma also helping the cause. For his part, James hasn't shown much rust in his first three games back from a long-term absence due to a groin injury, posting averages of 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in those contests.