James compiled 30 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Nuggets.

James recorded his 26th career playoff triple-double but it wasn't enough as the Lakers fell short in Game 3. He added four defensive stats to what was an outstanding all-around performance, continuing to prove that age is merely a number. Unfortunately, he also turned the ball over six times and and only got to the free throw line twice during the entire game.