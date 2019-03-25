Lakers' LeBron James: Triple-doubles in win

James (knee) supplied 29 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.

James overcame some minor knee soreness to produce yet another triple-double, posting 12 points and three assists in the final period to help preserve the victory. James continues logging a normal allotment of minutes for the most part when he does take the floor, which should remain the plan for what remains of the season. The future Hall of Famer has scored 25 points or more in 11 straight games dating back to Feb. 27, and he's generated a double-double at minimum in six of 10 March contests.