The Lakers will make a decision on James' (ankle) status for Monday's game against the Magic after he goes through pregame warmups, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Buha reported earlier in the day that James was expected to play, but head coach Darvin Ham's pregame comments made it clear that James' status is still up in the air. Ham goes on to note that the coaching staff is still determining whether the star forward will go in the second half of a back-to-back after logging 39 minutes Sunday in Sacramento, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.